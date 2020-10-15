A man who caused a scene after his girlfriend refused to buy him cigarettes was Tuesday arraigned before Chief Magistrate Abdul Lorot of the Kibera Law Courts.

David Nderitu Nguyo allegedly created disturbances in a manner likely to breach peace and also threatened to stab Wanjiru Mugwe inside her house in Wanyee in Riruta, Nairobi on October 9.

In his defence, Nguyo said he only resisted being kicked out of the house by Ms Mugwe since he did not have a place to go.

“I refused to be kicked out, I have been in living in the house after I was evicted from where I was for not paying rent and had nowhere to go,” he said.

The accused told the court the incident happened at 9 am last Friday after he locked himself inside the house as Mugwe tried to kick him out.

Nguyo pleaded guilty to the charge of creating disturbance but denied threatening to stab Ms Mugwe.

Magistrate Abdul Lorot freed him on a cash bail of Sh10,000 and directed the case to be mentioned on October 27. The court also ordered Nguyo to avail a contact person who will guarantee his court attendance.