Controversial Kenyan hitmaker Timmy Tdat is well on his way to becoming a homeowner if photos posted to his social media pages are anything to go by.

Unlike past cases of Kenyan music acts squandering their showbiz money, Timmy appears to have put his earnings to good use by building himself a mansion.

He took to Instagram Thursday to share photos of a crib that is still under construction at an undisclosed location.

Without revealing any details, the salacious entertainer simply captioned the images using a prayer hands emoji as a section of his over 650K followers congratulated him for his achievement.

Others, popularly known as ‘Kamati ya Roho Chafu’, pointed out faults in the mansion saying it lacks pillars.

We have sampled some comments after the photos below.

djshiti_comedian: “Congratulations Jamach 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Tafuta bibi sasa siati ugeuze hiyo nyumba Lodging ya karumaindo kubadilisha mangeus coz Shakila atatuambia tu…😎”

kungwi_la_kinyamwezi: “ Iv kenya lazima ujenge gorofa jaman😂😂😂mbona nyumba haina mvuto hiyo kuanzia tofari hadi muonekano kiufupi ramani yake haieleweki afu ndo kajenga selebuliti😂😂khaah kenya hongereni”

generationkaka: “ Oya timmy kitu cha kupanda chataka pillars icho. Shaka langu iwe ata slab haijaekewa,earthqwek kidogo tu utajua haujui😂😂😂😂”

juel_bigdeal: “Hii ndo ujanja wasanii wengi hawaradi💥👊”

Faithkamundi8: “😂😂😂why ask uour enemies to build you a hse?”

boneye: 💯

ndungu_tosh: “ I wish I could see it in 3D ju sijathibitisha kama engineer haijanifurahisha”

stevemulwa1: “ No pillars 🤔 ,that Contractor should be sued …..congratulations.”