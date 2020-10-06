Suna East member of parliament Junet Mohamed has sensationally claimed that DP Ruto and his allies are responsible for the violence that left two people dead in Kenol town, Murang’a county on Sunday.

Speaking in a presser on Monday, the National Assembly Minority Whip said Ruto is angry, bitter and entitled.

According to the outspoken lawmaker, the Deputy President is orchestrating another political clash in Kisumu ahead of his planned visit.

“Ruto is running a dangerous narrative of hustler that intends to divide this country into the haves and the have nots. Grouping the hustlers is in preparation of anarchy in this country. Ruto is planning similar violence in Kisumu. He has sent one (Eliud) Owalo to meet youth the whole weekend with aims of causing chaos in his visit to Kisumu,” Junet said.

Adding: “This unnecessary violence is testament to a presidential pursuit built on entitlement – that there’s a political debt certain regions owe Ruto. Ruto believes it’s either him or nothing. We call the government to ensure the safety and security of the people are guaranteed.”

The ODM MP said Ruto should be tamed lest he plunges the country into chaos.

“Ruto is a bitter man. He is fueling chaos with his money and he must be stopped…we condemn the violence meted out on the people in Murang’a… the violence was initiated in the name of Ruto…Ruto is too angry, too bitter and too entitled to be the President, unless we want to spoil this country…He thinks he is owed Presidency.”

Junet’s remarks were echoed by his Suba South counterpart John Mbadi, who urged Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to probe DP Ruto for alleged use of State resources to cause violence.

“Ruto is a violent man, we are aware of the mayhem in Murang’a, we are aware that he is planning another round of violence in Kisumu…We will not allow it…The church should not accept blood money, it’s the least we can demand,” said Mbadi.