Four suspects were Tuesday arraigned in court for receiving over Sh55 million through M-Pesa from unidentified people in South Africa.

The four Kenyans; Adan Noor, Ibrahim Mohammed, Warsame Abdi, and Mohammed Hussein pleaded not guilty to a charge of acquisition of proceeds of crime.

The Nairobi court heard that the suspects received the sums of money, with others not before the court, between January 1, 2019, and August 31, 2019.

A charge sheet indicated that the money was wired through 13 Safaricom lines which were all registered.

The prosecution asked the court to consider the seriousness of the offense before releasing the suspects on bail.

Nairobi Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot rejected the prosecution’s request and released the four on cash bail of Sh100,000 or Sh1 million bond each.