They say life begins at 40 and Zari Hassan has taken the necessary steps to ensure she continues to eat life with a big spoon once she hits the fourth floor.

The Brooklyn City College CEO will be turning 40 on September 23, and to celebrate the special milestone, the mother of five has bought herself an apartment.

South Africa based Ugandan businesswoman made sure to let the masses know as she took to Snapchat and Instastories to flaunt. Sharing a blurry video of an unfinished building, Zari said the apartment will be complete and ready for occupancy on December 1st, 2020.

“Just bought myself an apartment for my 40th in that unfinished block. 4 minutes from my home. Keys to be received on 1st December,” wrote Zari.