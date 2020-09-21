Police in Ndia, Kirinyaga are holding a woman accused of stabbing another woman to death during a fight over a man.

According to reports, Purity Ngatha, 36, fatally stabbed Faith Wanja, 36, in the head with a broken beer bottle at Kairini shopping centre on Saturday.

Confirming the incident, Ndia sub-county Police Commander Joseph Mwika said the man in question was also arrested to help police officers with investigations.

“The two ladies were fighting because of him, that’s why we have arrested him, and he’s helping us with investigations,” Mwika said.

Kairini villagers said the man has been having an affair with the two women without their knowledge.

On Saturday evening, however, they reportedly found out and tore into each other.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Karatina General Hospital Mortuary while the suspects were detained at the Baricho Police station as investigations