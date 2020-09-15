Popular Kenyan Instagram personality Vera Sidika opened up about her breast enlargement procedure revealing that it cost her about Sh2 million.

Speaking in an interview with Jalang’o, the former video vixen she got her silicone breast implants in Beverly Hills because her chest was disproportionate to her curvaceous figure.

“I wasn’t proportional…I used to be thick but not proportional so I just decided to be proportional and added my Boobs and I at least don’t wear bras anymore…. It cost me $20000 (Sh.2 million),” said Vera.

She further explained how the procedure was done without interfering with her breasts.

“I got it done in Beverly Hills. They are actually good because they don’t interfere with your breasts as you can still breastfeed. The breast has like a ka-pocket that is empty, so they normally put the implant in that pocket, so it doesn’t interfere with anything in your breasts,” said Vera.

The socialite also spoke about her humongous butt saying it is all natural.

“I grew up with (Booty) that but I had a problem showing it off because I used to feel fat…but when I came to Nairobi I just decided to live my life and started wearing short dress, showing my curves and now people will appreciate it and that’s when I started embracing it. I started liking the attention… I have never added my butt” said Vera.