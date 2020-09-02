Video vixen turned businesswoman Vera Sidika has moved her beauty parlour from Nairobi to Mombasa.

The popular Instagram personality is set to rebrand and relaunch the ‘Vera Sidika Beauty Parlour’ on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 1-8 pm. The business is located at a posh maisonette on 3rd Avenue, Nyali, behind City Mall.

“Saturday is a big day for me. I will officially be announcing my return to Coast, where my family lives, as I declare my business interest there. Everyone knows that I relocated to Mombasa sometimes ago and it was only logical for me to also relocate the business for easy coordination and monitoring. Besides, the business potential in Mombasa is big and if the research I have is anything to go by, then this will turn out quite big,” said Vera.

Vera hyped the new parlour as the epitome of luxury.

“The new hair and beauty parlour and spa is all about glam, best customer service delivery and privacy. That is why this launch will be all that. Expect to find your favourite celebs and politicians here as, besides the usual services, we will also be giving VVIP services for such people who always seek privacy,” she told Standard.

The new development comes months after Vera moved to the Coast citing health complications.

“I started sneezing and caught the flu. Everyone started looking at me as if I had contracted Covid-19 and that forced me to get tested. I am well though. I am doing better here. My voice had sort of gone and I have had to take care of my health; what I am taking and what I am wearing. Mombasa is warmer. The weather here is good and I trust I will be here quite a while,” she said in July.