Embattled Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot has been dealt another blow barely a week after he was suspended by the party’s National Executive Council (NEC).

The former Presidential candidate has now been barred from accessing party offices.

In an order on Tuesday, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal restricted Aukot, his servant, agents, or employees from accessing or entering the party’s offices pending the hearing and determination of a case before the party disciplinary committee on September 4.

Deputy Director of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal was responding to an application by the party filed on August 31 demanding that Aukot be barred until the party Disciplinary Committee made its ruling.

While granting the request, the Deputy Girector gave Ekuru Aukot and interested parties seven days to file their complaints, after which the tribunal will hold a virtual meeting with the concerned parties on September 9 to confirm compliance.

Thirdway Alliance National Executive Council (NEC) suspended Aukot indefinitely citing an alleged assault on the Deputy party leader Dr Angela Mwikali.

Other reasons that warranted the suspension include;