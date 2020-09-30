Former Tusker Project Fame winner Ruth Matete has officially confirmed her pregnancy.

News of the singer’s pregnancy broke weeks ago but the singer was yet to issue an official announcement. And she did it in style, taking to social media Tuesday to share an angelic picture flaunting her bulging baby bump.

She accompanied the picture with a pregnancy quote that reads:

“You are pregnant and you are powerful. You are bold and you are beautiful. Go forward in your boldness, in your beauty and in your contentedness. Trust your body to birth and know that the collective power of women worldwide will be with you.”

In March, Matete rubbished the pregnancy rumour after she had shared a photo with a bulging belly posing next to BelovedJohn Apewajoye.

Matete explained that the picture was taken in January of this year when she had added some weight as a result of a happy marriage.

“Just for your information, this pic was taken in January. Second, mtu hawezi tu nona? 😂😂😂 acheni hizo manze🤣 ni Ku settle. Kurekax. Ku enter rest. Time ya baby on board ikifika you will be so sure about it. Sisi ni wale wa kuvuruta tumbo mbele in week two🤣🙈,” she posted.