One of four robbery with violence suspects from Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County reportedly took his own life to avoid arrest.

Police on Wednesday said that the gang of four, armed with machetes, attacked and robbed a victim of his motorcycle at Berur area on Tuesday night.

The victim alerted police who jointly with members of the public tracked the suspects with the aid of a tracker installed on the motorcycle.

The officers arrested three suspects – Zedrick Mulama, Robert Safari and Silas Lugalia – and also recovered three other motorcycles believed to have been stolen.

After interrogating the suspects, officers tracked the fourth suspect to his home at Sauti ya Engine estate.

However, upon seeing the officers, the suspect allegedly slit open his throat with a kitchen knife.

“Three Robbery with violence suspects who have been terrorizing Kapseret bodaboda operators in Uasin Gishu County were last night arrested and three motorcycles recovered at Soy Likuyani following a swift pursuit on them after they attacked and robbed a victim, leaving him unconscious,” DCI said.

“After interrogating the suspects, officers proceeded to the home of the fourth suspect at Sauti ya Engine estate, but who on sighting the police and to avoid arrest took his life by cutting open his throat with a kitchen knife.”

The other suspects are in custody being processed for arraignment.