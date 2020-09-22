Unless you live under a rock, you’ve most likely seen the viral video of a young reporter who was left starstruck by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa.

Dennis Mudy, a Kakamega-based reporter attached to MK TV, was shooting an episode of his show, ‘Hustle Mtaani’, when he had a chance encounter with the President on Sunday.

A video doing rounds on social media shows Mudy being overwhelmed with excitement and even breaking down in tears.

Speaking about the incident, the rookie reporter said it was President Kenyatta who asked to be interviewed.

“I was shooting one of my shows. Luckily, the president was inspecting Mama Ngina Drive. He passed by our location and he found me there. He was very impressed with me for travelling from Kakamega to Mombasa to interview small business people. He asked me what I was up to so I explained it to him. He was very happy and he challenged me to interview him,” Mudy told Kenyans.co.ke.

The reporter said he does not regret his animated reaction as it was a life-changing encounter with the President.

“I have been in journalism for only three months, interviewed many people mostly traders but never in my wildest dream did I ever think someday I would interview the president himself. It was so overwhelming at some point I just broke down. It was my first to meet the president and I knew I would have a breakthrough in life. They were tears of joy.

“My dream is for MK TV to grow to another level both in Kenya and internationally,” he said.

Mudy said Uhuru scheduled for another meeting on Monday, September 21, which was short-lived given the president’s busy schedule.

The reporter said he was referred to another state official who promised to get in touch with him for a meeting.