NTV news presenter Olive Burrows has opened up about an encounter with Kenyan tycoon Chris Kirubi.

The encounter happened when Burrows applied for a job at Capital FM two years before she joined the Nairobi-based radio station. She said she met the businessman, who told her that he doesn’t hire fat people.

Ms Burrows said after the encounter with Kirubi, she thought she wouldn’t get the job.

However, about two years later, Kirubi’s personal assistant presumably felt for Burrows and forwarded her CV to the then Editorial Director Michael Mumo, who wanted someone to blog for Capital FM.

“I had applied for a job with Capital FM like two years earlier. I had even met Kirubi and then he said he doesn’t like hiring fat people. Then I thought that was done but then Michael Mumo who was the Editorial Director at the time gave me a call two years later. He told me I have an opening are you interested? Kirubi’s PA never forgot me. I think she felt for me so she told Mumo there’s this lady we have her CV. He was at the time looking for someone to blog for him,” said Burrows.

The media personality would go on to work at Capital FM for six years and got her big break after interviewing former US President Barrack Obama during his visit to Kenya.

Nation Media Group’s NTV poached her and paired her with the veteran Dennis Okari to anchor prime time news.