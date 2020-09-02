Another domestic violence incident has claimed the lives of a man and his wife in Nyandarua County.

41-year-old Antony Ng’ang’a reportedly killed his wife, Wairimu Nderi, 35, on Monday morning following a fight over unclear family issues.

According to one James Mwangi, a neighbour to the couple in Ex-Ndeiya village in Shamata, the father of two might have used an axe and a kitchen knife, which police recovered from the scene, to hack his wife to death before taking his own life.

“We heard distress calls from the children and when we went to find out what was happening, we found Wairimu’s body lying in a pool of blood inside the house,” Mr Mwangi said.

They also conducted a search and found Ng’ang’a’s body dangling from a tree in the compound.

Neighbours noted that the couple had been having quarrels for some time and efforts to reconcile them had been futile.

“This is not the first time the couple has been fighting. It is sad that it has ended in tragedy,” said Jane Muthoni.

Nyandarua North sub-county deputy police commander Paul Saitoti visited the scene and said investigations had been launched to establish the circumstances that led to the double tragedy.

Nyandarua Woman Rep Faith Gitau condemned the incident, urging residents to seek amicable ways of resolving disputes.

“It is sad that we have lost two souls just because of a disagreement,” she said.