Sol Generation star Nviiri the Storyteller has finally premiered the highly anticipated visuals for his track with former street boy George alias Ray Gee.

Dubbed ‘Lesotho’, this uplifting song has been getting airplay on the radio waves for over a month since Nviiri released its lyric video version. With anticipation high among the fans, the ‘Pombe Sigara’ hitmaker dropped the track’s music video on Wednesday, much to the delight of music lovers.

‘Lesotho’ is a dream come true for Ray Gee, who earlier this year said Nviiri is one of the musicians he would want to collab with.

“This song is actually what I’ve been waiting for coz to be honest Nviiri is one of my fav singers and doing this song with him is actually a dream come true for I never thought that this will happen. It was all a dream and now here we are,” said the former street boy.

Ray Gee, who had been living in the streets of Nairobi for nine years, became an overnight singing sensation thanks to his impressive rendition of Justin Beiber’s ‘Love Yourself’.

Wellwishers came forward to help him realize his singing dream and he went on to feature in a Coronavirus awareness song that was sponsored by the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage under the leadership of CS Amina Mohamed.

Produced by SoFresh, ‘Lesotho’ is directed by Direktorkay and takes listeners on a feel-good wishful trip to better days.

Check it out below. Rating 8/10.