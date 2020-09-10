A man from Likuyani Constituency in Kakamega County is nursing injuries after his friend squeezed his manhood using pliers.

32-year-old Amos Okenyi said his friend, Hillary Kipkurui, attacked him on Sunday, September 6, accusing him(Kipkurui) of stealing his mobile phone.

Okenyi, who is a bodaboda operator, told K24 Digital that Kipkurui phoned him and asked if he (Okenyi) could deliver a sack of beans to Kipkurui’s customer.

When he arrived at his friend’s home in Soysambu Village, Okenyi was ambushed and tortured.

“When I arrived at his home, he (Kipkurui) and two of his friends tied me up, and, thereafter, asked why I had stolen Kipkurui’s phone. I denied stealing the device,” said Okenyi.

“It was then that Kipkurui whipped out pliers from his wall unit, undressed me and squeezed my manhood using the weapon. All that while, his friends collaborated in pinning me to the ground,” he added.

The victim said the trio left him seriously injured, after which he called family members who took him to Lumakanda Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

Okenyi said Kipkurui attacked him despite an earlier arrest of the actual thief who stole the phone.

According to Okenyi’s family, officers from Mawe Tatu police post arrested the suspects but later released them in unclear circumstances.

“We are demanding justice be served. Our son could lose his fertility following the beastly attack meted out on him. The suspects are walking scot-free, yet they caused grievous bodily harm on our kin,” said one of Okenyi’s kin.

Police reportedly said investigations are ongoing.