Another Kenyan member of parliament has gone public about his battle with the coronavirus.

Dadaab MP Mohamed Dahir Duale says he spent 42 days in hospital, eight of which were spent in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Speaking during a session of the National Assembly Health Committee on Tuesday, Dahir said he spent 35 days in isolation. Just like his Gatundu South counterpart Moses Kuria, Dahir said his case is testimony that COVID-19 is real and prevention measures should be taken seriously.

The lawmaker also disclosed that his treatment cost Sh4 million, with the bill being settled by the PSC.

“I want to admit that I suffered from Corona, I spent 42 days in hospital of which 8 were in ICU. I thank God for our employer the Parliamentary Service Commission for they paid my bill which amounted to almost Ksh.4 million. I wonder how other Kenyans are managing,” Dahir said.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, who was present during the session, thanked Dahir for going public about his battle.

“I didn’t know that it was that bad Mheshimiwa, but I thank God you are well, Kenyans need to know that this thing is real,” Kagwe said.

The MP’s revelation came after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria took to social media to urge Kenyans to remain vigilant.

“If you are in a hospital bed- Like myself for the last 27 days here at Karen Hospital you witness first hand the amount of sacrifice they make amid vert difficult circumstances. You learn to focus more on the virus and our front line workers, and less on sideshows. We shall overcome COVID-19,” he wrote.

Adding: “I really hope that beyond all the debate around Covid-19, all and sundry will not forget that Corona Virus is real. The worst thing we can do is to lower our guard! And above all let us remember our gallant front line workers- Not just doctors and nurses like but subordinate staff who put their lives in the line of danger to give care to Corona Virus patients.”