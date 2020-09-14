Police in Nyando, Kisumu County are reportedly tracking a gang of 10 men that raped two high school girls in Ahero.

As reported by Citizen Digital on Sunday, the girls were walking home from a night vigil in Korowe area in Rabuor when the gang waylaid them near Deliverance Church.

Nyando Justice Centre Coordinator Caren Omanga, who attended to the victims, said the girls were treated at Ahero sub-county hospital and are recuperating at home.

Ms Omanga said the girls were able to identify one of the suspects and officers from Ahero Police Station are tracking him to help identify the other suspects.

She called on the police to rein in disco matangas and night vigils, which she said have crept back despite a dusk-to-dawn curfew.