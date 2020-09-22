Police in Makueni have launched a manhunt for a suspect illicit brewer who reportedly caused the death of one of his customers.

According to witnesses, the deceased middle-aged man was drinking with several other people in a drinking den in Luani area when he was attacked by the brewer with a machete.

Citizen Digital reported on Monday that the suspect cut off the deceased’s private parts after a heated argument. Two other men also sustained injuries during the scuffle.

It remains unclear why the brewer attacked the deceased.

Confirming the incident, Assistant County commissioner Jane Thiga said the suspect has also been peddling bhang.

She said investigations are ongoing.