As 2022 election date gets closer, the race has a new and formidable candidate.

On Sunday, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua officially joined the presidential race. He made the announcement in a colorful ceremony held at the Alfred Mutua 2022 Campaign Logistics Centre in Athi Business Park, Machakos in front of supporters and TV cameras.

I have agonized about the pain and the political circus going in our country. I have listened to the voices of Kenyans who have met me and prayed to God for a way to bring back hope to you and all Kenyans,” he said.

“I, therefore, declare that in the General Election of 2022, I will vie to be the next President of the Republic of Kenya to return Kenya to the railway tracks of where we were meant to be after Independence.”

Mutua slogan of ‘The Fresh Movement’ promises to prioritize fighting corruption.

“Kenya is a great country and God loves us, but our style of politics and the way we choose leaders have made us continue to suffer. We have become a country of a few billionaires and millions of poor, struggling, unemployed and desperate people.”

“We need a country where we do not borrow to steal,” he added.

Other than fighting graft, Mutua also made job creation a pillar of his candidature. He promised to create 5 million jobs, citing his success as government spokesman and governor as reason why he is best suited to deliver on this.

“At independence, our parents, our freedom fighters, wept with joy as they watched our flag rise and that of the colonialists lowered. We were hopeful. We told ourselves, we will be rich, we will be developed, we will be happy.

“If we don’t (get a fresh start), 50 years from today we will be asking the same questions we are asking today while languishing in poverty as the rest of the world leaves us way behind.”

Mutua’s bid will not be welcomed with open arms by all. He is after all in the home ground of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who may still be interested in high office. The governor knows it will not be easy to wrestle the Kamba vote from Kalonzo, and appeared ready for a fight.

“The old is gone and the new has come,” he declared in what was seen as a salvo on the former VP.

Mutua will also have to contend with fellow Ukambani governor Kivutha Kibwana, who has also declared intention to vie for the high office.

Having already established a presidential campaign centre, Mutua is upbeat about his chances, but confessed about the financial burden required to pull this off. He told his supporters that his campaign will require an estimated Sh1.6 billion.

“Campaigns are very expensive. We will have over 35,000 polling stations and for you to have at least two agents per station on election day, then we need Sh600 million on that day alone and Sh1 billion to do campaigns,” he said. “We have done the math and it is adding up.”

The vast amount of this will be spent on his travels across the country.

“I will travel across the country on LISTENING tours to enrich my bold VISION and to hear your ideas as I find out what you want me to do for you when by God’s Grace and your Vote, I will be the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya. From the forests of Kakamega to the plains of Ijaara, from the village home of Mzee Mokaya and his wife Kwamboka in Kisii, to my birth place of Machakos, Makueni and Kitui is that Kenya can be better than it is today and can be very very very rich but needs a FRESH MOVEMENT,” he revealed.