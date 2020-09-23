A suspected sex offender is on the run after he was allegedly caught raping a neighbour’s wife in Kitutu Chache North constituency in Kisii County,

28-year-old Patrick Orina is said to have waylaid his victim on Sunday at around 5pm when she was heading to her house after taking a bath in a communal bathroom at Kegogi village in Marani.

The suspect reportedly knocked out the woman’s six teeth to subdue her before sexually assaulting her, K24 reports.

Neighbours heard the woman screaming and rushed to Orina’s house, where they found the suspect raping the mother-of-five. However, Orina managed to escape.

On Monday, the irate villagers set the suspect’s house on fire so as to drive him out of the community for good. They claimed that this was the second time Orina was being accused of a sexual offence.

“Sometime back, he was caught having sexual intercourse with a neighbour’s goat. We forgave him after he vowed never to commit any other form of sexual offence,” said the suspect’s neighbour.

The rape victim, who is in her 40s, was taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

Police said they have launched a manhunt for the suspect.