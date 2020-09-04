A city man was Thursday arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts for assaulting his wife.

Felix Ochieng Owino, a garbage collector, was accused of causing grievous harm to Ruth Anyona at their home in Silanga, Kibera on August 1.

The court heard that Ms Anyona had returned home from visiting her parents and told Ochieng that her family needed help. According to Daily Nation, the accused then allegedly picked a piece of wood which he used to attack her, knocking out two of her teeth.

Ms Anyona sustained injuries on the jaw, left eye and chest. Police also recovered the two teeth that will be used as the exhibit in the case.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua and was granted Sh500,000 bond.

The case will be mentioned on September 16.