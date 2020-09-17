Kiambu Governor James Nyoro risks being impeached like his predecessor Ferdinand Waititu after a reported fall out with Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) who were key to his ascension to the office.

According to People Daily, the row escalated last weekend during a meeting convened by Nyoro at Sahara West Hotel in Ruaka. Sources reportedly revealed to the publication that the falling out is over alleged corruption and tender feuds.

The ward reps are accusing the county boss of high handedness and lack of accountability while Nyoro alleges political witchhunt motivated by jealousy.

On Tuesday, Ndenderu MCA Solomon Kinuthia said his colleagues are concerned about Nyoro’s deliberate efforts to frustrate their oversight role to cover up for possible mismanagement of Covid-19 funds.

Kinthia, who chairs the Health Committee that is investigating alleged misappropriation of Covid-19 related funds, claimed Nyoro does not want to be questioned over expenditure and is instead exhibiting arrogance when challenged to exercise accountability.

“Events of Friday’s meeting were a culmination of many things that have happened. Nyoro claimed we are asking questions out of jealousy because his officers are developing private properties. We are demanding answers regarding public funds.

“We have expressed concern about the county management. However, Nyoro has been trying to suppress oversight. When pressed hard, he turns rude and just the other day, he charged that he does not care even if we impeach him because he has residences in Seattle and Florida in America where he can gladly relocate to,” claimed the MCA.

Kinuthia further claimed Nyoro has fallen out with a section of MPs led by Woman Rep Gathoni wa Muchomba and Thika’s Patrick Wainaina.

Nominated MCA Njeri Bakari echoed Kinuthia’s sentiments, saying Nyoro is behaving like Waititu, who was ousted earlier this year.

“We do not have a problem with Nyoro. He is the governor, however, he has made our oversight role difficult. We worked hard to change the leadership hoping it would be better and respectable governance but it is sad he is exhibiting the same behavior that led to Waititu’s impeachment,” she said.

When reached for comment, Nyoro told People Daily: “Is that a story that you can carry? Go ahead. I have nothing to say, no comment”.