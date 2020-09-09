Residents of Lutoto village in Shinyalu constituency, Kakamega County are reeling from shock after a teenage boy killed his neighbour over a girl they were both reportedly seeing.

According to media reports, the 16-year-old suspect stabbed his 17-year-old neighbour to death on Monday evening.

A report by K24 Digital indicates that the Form Two student suspected that his love rival was secretly seeing his lover, a 14-year-old class Eight pupil.

The suspect went to the deceased’s home in Lutoto Village in Ilesi location, where a brawl ensued. During the confrontation, the suspect reportedly whipped out a kitchen knife from his pocket and stabbed his love rival in the chest and left arm, killing him on the spot.

Confirming the incident, Shinyalu Sub-County Deputy Commissioner Moffat Moseti said police arrested the boy and investigations were ongoing before charging the suspect.

“The deceased was taken to Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue, whereas the suspect is being held at Shisasari Police Station. We will arraign him in a juvenile court once investigations into the 17-year-old boy’s death are concluded,” said Moseti.