The Award-winning gospel musician Joyce Omondi is the new brand ambassador for Uhai Haircare in Kenya.

The makers of the Uhai Haircare brand, S Squared Ventures, announced the new partnership with the prolific singer on Tuesday, September 1.

“We are so excited to be working with Joyce on expanding Uhai’s presence in Kenya,” Uhai’s Founder Susan Edwards wrote in a statement to newsrooms.

Adding: “She embodies the values we cherish at Uhai and will be a great advocate for the brand.”

On her part, Joyce said she was thrilled to work with the brand as their Ambassador in Kenya.

“I’m thrilled to join the Uhai family and look forward to helping my audience achieve their own hair care goals by experiencing these great, quality products at an affordable price,” Joyce said.

“Uhai’s brand was born right here in Kenya a few years ago. So,it’s such an honor for me to be part of its homecoming in celebrating our strong, beautiful, African hair.”

Joyce, who doubles up as a TV presenter with Switch TV, also took to social media to break the good news.

“Some exciting news fam. Thanks to your support over the years, I’m so thrilled to share that I’ve been named @uhaihair‘s brand ambassador for Kenya! 😭🙌🏾✨ *SCREAMS!!!* I’m SO grateful 🙏🏾 for this opportunity to celebrate the beauty of our natural hair and look forward to sharing my journey and engaging with you all!

To celebrate, the amazing team at @uhaihair have hooked us up with a 5% discount on ALL PRODUCTS if you use the code REJOYCE on the Kenya site (Link in bio).⠀Look out for lots of tips, how-tos and other fun surprises coming soon!”.

The singer’s husband, Citizen TV news anchor Waihiga Mwaura, was not left behind in the celebrations, noting that he was s a proud husband.

“What a wonderful way to begin this new month💥💥💥. I am such a #ProudHusband to this phenomenal woman @joyceomondi Thank you God and I believe that this is just the beginning💯💯💯.,” he posted to Instagram.

Uhai haircare is based in the US (Chicago, Illinois). It has tasked Joyce Omondi with marketing its products in Kenya, with respect to distribution, design, content and promotion.