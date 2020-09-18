Staicey Mummoh, the girlfriend of singer Weezdom, has told off naysayers predicting doom for their relationship.

The lovebirds have been splashing their respective social media pages with pictures of each other accompanied by sweet captions about their love. However, a section of internet users has been predicting a possible split saying the pair’s love affair will end in tears.

But Mummoh, popularly known as Mylee Staicey, has addressed the haters asserting that the relationship will culminate in marriage.

“To those people saying it will end in premium tears, it will end in ruracio, marriage, and healthy kids. Tears will come from you after missing a plate of food at my wedding,” she wrote.

Weezdom and his lady have been together for about two years after they met under unusual circumstances. They apparently met while Weezdom was trying to mediate an argument between Staicey and her then-boyfriend.

“This is how I meet my better half. She had argued with her boyfriend and wanted me to mediate. That’s how I got my wife,” he said.

The former gospel singer recently hinted at marriage.

“Thank you God so much for this woman @_mylee_staicey. 2years Down the line soon! (Ring emoji’s) I’m filled with so much joy to have met my perfect match @mylee_staicey. Mr and Mrs Weezdom!” he wrote.