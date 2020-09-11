YouTube comedienne Brendah Jons popularly known as Mama Plesdent Kingston has opened up about her bitter fall out with Digitone Agency, a talent management company owned by cinematographer Jibril Blessing.

Speaking during an interview on Carolina Hot Edition, Ms Jons said she decided to walk out on the agency due to personal and financial reasons.

According to the comedian, Digitone could not account for her earnings leaving her broke and on the verge of falling into depression.

“I’m working solo now. I had worked with that management for some time and then due to money issues, personal issues I had to walk out…there was no accountability of where the money was going and I was living like a broke artiste so I felt I couldn’t do it. It was a digital agency run by J Blessing,” the voice-over artist said.

Ms Jons disclosed that the agency owes her around Sh400K, which she decided to let go of after a lot of push and pull with lawyers involved in the case.

“It was a back and forth, lawyers involved, all that… ikafika tu place it was too dramatic I just had to walk out and let it go. Pesa mingi, Sh400, 000,” she said.

Brendah said even though it was a difficult experience, she took it as a learning step.

“But I think every place is a learning step, so as much as it was very painful, and got me into almost going into depression,” she added.