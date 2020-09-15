The National Museums of Kenya has called on fans of Gor Mahia football club to return a hand stolen from Tom Mboya statue in Nairobi.

The dilapidated monument of the former Cabinet Minister was pulled down on Sunday afternoon and taken to the National Museums of Kenya headquarters for renovations.

Erected in 2011 in honour of Mboya, one of the founders of Gor Mahia, the bronze statue fell into disrepair over the last few years with Gor Mahia fans largely to blame for the vandalisation.

It had become a tradition for Gor fans to converge at the monument before and after their games to seek Mboya’s ‘blessings’.

Also Read: Gor Mahia Fans Told To Respect Tom Mboya Statue

As a result of the vandalism, the statue lost an arm, which according to National Museums director-general Mzalendo Kibunjia would fast-track the ongoing renovations if it was returned.

Tom Mboya Statue gone Mashemeji Derby will never be the same pic.twitter.com/qDSpst5aJX — Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) September 13, 2020



Kibunjia told Nation that Tom Mboya statue is being renovated at a cost of Sh4 million.

“We received the funds from the Sports Fund for renovation of the statue which was in bad shape. The pavement had been littered and the hand stolen. It has generally been vandalized by Gor Mahia fans and we had to rectify that,” he told Nation Sport on Monday.

“I am making a plea to Gor Mahia fans to return the hand that was stolen so as to make the exercise easy. However, after it is returned we shall enhance security at the venue -more so if Gor Mahia has matches so that fans cannot vandalise it -, and make Tom Mboya be seen as only a Luo hero,” he added.

Photos of workers clearing what is left of the Tom Mboya statue.

Photos/ Nation Media Group