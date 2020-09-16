Eric Njoka has joined the growing list of Kenyan media personalities turning to YouTube after stints on TV and radio.

The former K24 TV news anchor is all set to launch his own talk show on the video-blogging platform. Dubbed ‘Centred’, Njoka describes the talk show as an online magazine show covering personalities, fashion, news, art, culture and beyond.

The first episode of ‘Centred’ is set to premiere this Thursday, September 17, with Eric Njoke promising fans that they will not be bored.

“The wait is over. Starting this Thursday, it will be a change from the norm. Hii ni kionjo tuh, more set to come, and I promise you will not get bored •CENTRED• is set to Inspire, Impact and Entertain,” Njoka wrote on his socials.

The journalist’s new venture comes three months after he was unceremoniously declared redundant at the MediaMax-owned TV station alongside hundreds of other staff.

