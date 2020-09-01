Deputy President William Ruto has commented on the contentious debate about reopening schools in Kenya.

Speaking during a church service at African Inland Church (AIC) Pipeline in Embakasi South, DP Ruto assured parents that the government would make necessary consultations before making a decision to resume learning.

“I want to give assurances to parents that no decision will be made by the government of Kenya without extensive consultations with all the stakeholders; church leaders, school managers, parents, and all other stakeholders in our education sector because children are very sensitive to any nation,” said Ruto.

“No decision will be made until we are sure as a government that our children are safe. I assure all others across Kenya that we will consult extensively and ensure that our children will go to school only when we are sure that they are safe,” he added.

This comes as the Ministry of Education mulls an early reopening due to the decreasing number of new Covid-19 infections.

Education CS Prof George Magoha last week said schools may reopen before the turn of the year should the Covid-19 curve flatten in the next two or three weeks.