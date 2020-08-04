Online comedian and Youtuber Deborah Chebet Rono was forced to walk out of a live television interview after getting an anxiety attack.

The 20-year-old content creator was this past weekend one of the guests, alongside radio personality Alex Mwakideu, on NTV’s The Wicked edition show hosted by Dr King’ori.

The trio was discussing loyalty and trust in relationships when the former NRG radio presenter got an attack. Chebet Rono was recounting her own experience with a “close friend” who did her dirty.

She narrated how she paid 3 months rent for the said friend only for them to go behind her back and ruin her reputation.

“I have done a couple of dumb things for people. I’m not going to lie. And I think that is what taught me not to trust anyone. You need to trust and be loyal to yourself,” she said.

Ms Rono added: “I have paid rent for three months for a friend. And it was bad because he is the one who went behind my back saying horrible things. I just accepted I clowned and I took the clown uniform and wore it.”

Recounting the experience seemingly triggered an anxiety attack forcing Rono to request Dr King’ori to stop the interview.

“Can we stop a bit? For real can we actually stop? I have an anxiety attack. Yeah. It is so bad,” said Rono, adding that her hands were shaking uncontrollably.

Dr King’ori obliged and apologized to the audience saying: “Guys Rono cannot continue on this interview with us na vile she was such a vibe, manze. Amepata anxiety attack and I think it is a condition she is dealing with and she will be fine, I trust.”

