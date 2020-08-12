Is it too early to start talking about a Bloodshot sequel? The first film in the newly-developed Valiant cinematic universe just hit theaters, and it made quite a splash. While audiences are still reeling after seeing a Valiant hero on the big screen for the first time, DMG Entertainment is planning their next move. In case you weren’t aware, DMG Entertainment is the company that acquired Valiant a few years back, and they’re leading the comic book company into new and exciting realms.

A big priority for DMG is establishing a presence in Hollywood with movies about Valiant heroes. Valiant is the third-most-popular comic book publisher after Marvel and DC, and they’re well-known for their 90s influences and gritty aesthetic. DMG is in the process of bringing this universe into the mainstream with movies, video games, TV series, and more.

Truth be told, Bloodshot could have been released under better circumstances. The film’s release almost perfectly coincided with global shutdown orders due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the film was hurriedly shifted from theaters onto a digital platform not long after hitting the big screen. This was supposed to be the beginning of an entire movie franchise with numerous sequels – including films about other Valiant characters.

For better or for worse, there’s no stopping DMG Entertainment now. Regardless of any barriers, the company will continue to release Valiant movies. They have to. There’s way too much invested into this initiative to back out now, and for that reason, the release of a Bloodshot sequel is pretty much a foregone conclusion.

The only real question is when. The entertainment company has been pretty tight-lipped about any further developments as of late, but you might want to keep a close eye on DMG’s Facebook page over the next few months. They’re still promoting the Valiant universe and its cast of interesting characters, so it’s safe to say they’re every bit as committed to future projects as they were before the pandemic hit.

The most likely outcome is that release dates will be pushed back, which is a common theme throughout Hollywood right now. Although a potential “Bloodshot 2” probably won’t be canceled outright, it could be years before we see the red glow of Vin Diesel once again running into gunfire on the big screen.

The good news is that DMG and Valiant have done a pretty good job of diversifying over the last few years, with DMG Entertainment making acquisitions that even include a dive into eSports. Projects such as video games and animated series are less affected by the pandemic, so we might see more activity in these mediums before new films in the Valiant cinematic universe. Who knows – it could be a blessing in disguise. After all, there are plenty of fans who are just begging for a video game that puts them in the shoes of their favorite Valiant hero – which is exactly what Dan Mintz has been discussing lately.

Either way, Bloodshot 2 will hit theaters at some point. In the meantime, it looks like there will be plenty of things to keep Valiant fans happy.