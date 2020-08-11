The highly publicised Huduma Namba program is still alive and kicking contrary to reports that the government abandoned the mass registration exercise.

This is according to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i who explained that the 45-day registration back in May of 2019 was just the first step.

Speaking in an interview on NTV Saturday, CS Matiang’i said the program is currently in the synchronization stage where a person’s data will be put in one file.

“The registration was the first step, then the syncronisation of the data sets before we give you that one number. We make sure that every person has got a file that is complete. Your NHIF details are there, your pin details are there, then we give you the number.

“That exercise is what is going on and we are at the tail end of it and everybody will get a Huduma Namba. With the Huduma Card, you don’t need an ID Card,” said the CS.

Reports had it that the cards would be issued in May 2020 but a representative from the ministry said the initiative was hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna in January said Kenyans would receive their Huduma Nambas through their mobile phones.

Other than just the number, Kenyans would also be issued with electronic cards (e-IDs).