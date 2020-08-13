Interior Permanent Secretary Karanja Kibicho has played down claims by Deputy President William Ruto that there is a ‘deep state’ out to curtail his 2022 presidential ambition.

On Tuesday, the DP sensationally dared the purported deep state to try and stop him saying he is well prepared.

“I just want to tell them, ‘We’re waiting for you’. This system, this deep state we are being told about, we are waiting for it,” said Ruto.

“They’ll come with the system, but we will be there with the people and God and see who wins,” he added.

But in a rejoinder, PS Kibicho wondered what deep state is in an interview with Spice FM Wednesday.

“There are many things that we keep hearing and wonder what they are. When people don’t understand something they try to create explanations through mystery.

“Deep state is a term used by people loosely to mean probably bad things. When you are told deep state, you don’t think those are preachers and bishops. That is not what comes to mind. This definition is as outrageous as it can get,” said Kibicho.

Adding: “What is deep state? I’m yet to understand it.”

The powerful PS stated that there is no deep state and that the “government is structured in a manner that anyone can see”.