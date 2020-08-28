Cyberbullying is undoubtedly an occupational hazard for Kenyans in the limelight and the much-adored celebrity couple Milly and Kabi wa Jesus haven’t been exempted.

The popular YouTubers recently opened up about their experience with trolls, revealing the worst they have ever been told on social media.

The couple said they experienced the negative side of social media when they were about to reveal the gender of their child.

Milly wa Jesus narrated that netizens came up with controversial stories about the gender reveal, with the worst being that they would give birth to an abnormal child.

It is for this reason that the WaJesuses held back from revealing the identity of their son, Taji.

“ There’s a time just when we were about to reveal the gender of our baby…we didn’t know the gender and we wanted it to be something special so people created controversy and stories around the gender reveal ikafika point people wanatutumia very bad things.

Mtu anasema ‘mnajifanya mtazaa mtoto abnormal’ that one was the worst and it even made me feel like not putting my baby out there because they are just an innocent soul. That’s why we took so long before revealing our baby,” said Milly.

On how they handle trolls, Milly said they decided to never listen to anyone’s opinion, whether they claim to love them or hate them.

“We decided to die to people’s opinions. Whether people say how much they love us or how much they hate us we die to whatever people are saying because we have a goal and we know what we are doing. Tukifocus na watu wengine watatudistract. We try as much as we can to ignore sometimes tunawajibu hao haters saa zingine tunawaambia tunawapenda,” said the youtubers.