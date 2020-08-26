A concerned parent has filed a case in court seeking to compel Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha to reopen schools next month.

The complainant, Joseph Aura, noted that since the state ordered for closure of schools due to Covid-19 in March, his kids and others across the country have been subjected to mental torture.

“I have lodged these proceedings as a parent on behalf of my children and on behalf of millions of voiceless children enrolled similarly in learning institutions across the country,” Aura says as quoted by the Star.

“The oppressive psychological and mental torture inflicted on the school-going children because of the open-ended closure of schools effected by the ministry from March till now has gravely injured them,” reads the court documents.

According to the father of three, in-person learning is more effective than virtual learning or any other method.

Mr Aura, therefore, wants the court to compel Magoha to reopen schools in September for the third term.

Further, the parent wants Magoha barred from implementing the community-based learning project across the country which the CS announced on July 30.

Additionally, Mr Aura is seeking a court order compelling Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to reopen all play areas and recreational centres for children across the country.

Aura, through his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, argues that many countries who had a high number of Covid-19 cases have since reopened their schools and Kenya should follow suit.

He cited France, Japan, Nigeria, Tanzania, Senegal, Gambia, Namibia, Ghana among others.

Meanwhile, CS Magoha on Tuesday said the government is willing to reopen learning institutions earlier than January 2021 depending on the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You’re aware the virus is starting to look like it is going to stagnate…we’re saying should the situation change, we shall be ready and willing to look at the scenario once again in the interest of our children,” said Prof. Magoha who was speaking in Migori County.

“As far as the government is concerned, ours is to open the learning institutions like yesterday…the bottom-line is our children should be reasonably safe when they return. We’re doing everything possible including ensuring that water sources and sanitizers are available… we’re even in the process of providing masks where it’s possible.”