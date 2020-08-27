Motorists in Nairobi plying the Mbagathi Way can expect a traffic gridlock this weekend, with a section of the busy road set to be closed.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority on Wednesday issued a public notice notifying motorists that a section of Mbagathi way will be closed for two days.

The traffic interruption is slated for Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30 from 6 am to 6 pm. This will allow installation of a footbridge truss.

Motorists are advised to follow the alternative routes provided to avoid inconveniences. Those driving towards the CBD are asked to use the Muchai drive from Shell Petrol Station before joining Ngong Road.

Alternatively, motorists will make a U-Turn before approaching to Shell Petrol Station and use Upper Hill-Mbagathi Link Road leading to Hospital Road.

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes as indicated in the sketch map below and as directed by traffic marshals. We apologize for the inconvenience that may be caused as we endeavour to provide an efficient urban road network,” said KURA.

Here’s a sketch map.