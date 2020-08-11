While there is not much to be happy about with the way Kenya is being run, Infotrak has done a survey of the country’s happiness index.

According to a newly-released poll, Governor Kivutha Kibwana-led Makueni County is the happiest county in Kenya at 64.4 percent. It is followed by West Pokot County with a happiness index of 62.4 percent, Machakos (62.1 percent), and Bomet (61.8 percent).

Kwale County completes the top 5 list at 61.3 percent.

At 61.3 percent, Elgeyo-Marakwet emerged sixth ahead of Marsabit(61.0),, Uasin Gishu, Kericho(60.9), and Mandera(60.4) counties.

According to Infotrak, Kisumu took position 25, Mombasa ranked 44th while Nairobi, unsurprisingly, was rated 45th out of 47.

Unhappiest people in the country are from Taita Taveta(48.9 percent) and Trans Nzoia(52.0 percent).

“When residents from the happiest counties were interrogated to shed light on what drives their high levels of happiness, many mentioned visible positive changes in their social and natural environments made them exceedingly happy,” Infotrak CEO Angela Ambitho said.

Overall, Kenya’s happiness index is rated at 57.3 percent.

Regionally, the Eastern part of Kenya leads the pack, followed by Rift Valley, North Eastern, Central, Western, Nyanza, Coast and Nairobi.

“City dwellers are seemingly an angry and frustrated lot. Although towns have better services, the lack of social support and environmental ergonomics coupled with congestion, pollution and economic pressures makes city dwellers a dull and unhappy lot,” the report notes.

The survey was conducted between November 2019 to January 2020, with the data being collected through computer-assisted telephone interviews.