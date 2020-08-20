Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has announced changes to the State Department of Interior and Citizen Services.

In a statement Wednesday, Matiang’i said the changes which are effective immediately were arrived at after consultations with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The reshuffle includes transfers and new appointments, with Moffat Kangi and Wilson Njega being appointed Principal Administrative Secretary and Secretary Internal Security respectively at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Nairobi.

Regional Police Commanders Wilson Njega (Nairobi) and Anne Ngetich (Western) have been transferred to the Office of the President.

James Kianda who has been the Nyanza Regional Commander was transferred to the Nairobi region.

Magu Mutindika and Esther Maina were appointed the Nyanza Region and Western Region police commanders respectively.

The new changes also saw 98 Deputy County Commissioners transferred to various stations across the country and 84 others appointed new Deputy County Commissioners.

Here is a list of transfers of several county commissioners:

1. Onesmus Kyatha from Mandera County to Mombasa County

2. Joshua Nkanatha from Kajiado County to Marsabit County

3. Evans Achoki from Marsabit County to Kajiado County

4. Michael N. Tialal from Siaya County to Garrisa County

5. Gilbert B. Kitiyo from Mombasa County to Mandera County

6. Stephen Kihara from Kisii County to Uasin Gishu County

7. Mwangi Meru from Garrisa County to Narok County

8. George Omoding from Bomet County to Kakamega County

9. Samuel Kimiti from Narok County to Bungoma County

10. Olaka Kutswa from Nandi County to Kilifi County

11. Boaz Cherutich from Nyandarua County to Migori County

12. Abdirizak Jaldesa from Uasin Gishu County to Kisii County

13. Mr. David Kipkemei from Homabay County to OOP HQ

14. Mr. Joseph Rotich from Migori County to PA/RC Nyanza

15. Abdi Hassan from Bungoma County to OOP HQ

Six others were also appointed County Commissioners and they include:

1. Fredrick Ndunga as County Commissioner Machakos County

2. Paul Rotich as County Commissioner Siaya County

3. Mathias Mbogai Rioba as County Commissioner Tana River County

4. Moses K..Lilan as County Commissioner Homabay County

5. Benson David Leparmorijo as County Commissioner Nyandarua County

6. Josephine Ouko as County Commissioner Bomet County