By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured the country that he will not be derailed by politics in delivering his campaign pledges to Kenyans.

“I will deliver on my pledge. I will deliver on my promise,” the President said in reference to service delivery in Nairobi.

The President spoke on Wednesday at KICC in Nairobi when he presided over the issuance of 2,100 title deeds to landowners in Nairobi County.

The land ownership documents were issued to residents of Kayole, Dandora, Mathare and Kariobangi estates among other neighbourhoods in the city’s Eastlands area.

A further 28,000 title deeds will be issued in the next two weeks to members of Embakasi Ranching in the ongoing national titling exercise that has seen the Government issue over 5 million title deeds since 2013.

The President urged recipients of the title deeds not to be duped into disposing off their land and instead utilise the documents to improve their wellbeing.

“When you get your title deed, please be careful not to be cheated by little money to sell your land which you’ve fought for, for all these years. Keep it (title deed) and use it to help yourself, your children and your grand children,” the President told the majority of elderly recipients.

On Nairobi politics, the President asked Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to work with the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) in service delivery.

He said NMS is rolling out a comprehensive service delivery program that has seen it drill over 200 boreholes to provide free water, kick start the construction of 21 new hospitals and upgrading of access roads across the city in recent months.

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko thanked the President for the development projects being implemented in Nairobi County by the national government through NMS.

The Nairobi Governor pledged to continue working with NMS to ensure seamless service delivery in the city.

NMS Director General Maj Gen. Mohamed Abdalla Badi said his agency is committed to continue implementing the mandate given to it by the Government.

He said the title deeds being issued to landowners in Nairobi will help unlock the city’s business and investment potential.

The event was attended by Lands PS Dr Nicholas Muraguri and Nairobi Regional Coordinator Kang’ethe Thuku among other senior Government officials.