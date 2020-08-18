Mike Sonko has endorsed the newly-opened A &L Hotel owned by Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua and his wife Lilian Ng’ang’a.

The Nairobi governor visited the 5-star hotel located in Machakos on Sunday, August 16, where he was treated to some mbuzi choma. A seemingly well-fed Sonko later took to social media to congratulate his counterpart on his new business venture.

Sonko noted that the A&L hotel is his new joint for when he is the upcountry.

The governor also hailed the service as phenomenal.

“Congratulations my brother H.E Alfred Mutua on the new investment, Hotel A&L in Machakos. Now tukiwa ushago we have a place ya kuenda. The service and the ambience was phenomenal,” wrote Sonko.

On his part, Mutua thanked Sonko for his support. He also noted that business has been good.

“I thank ndugu Mike Sonko for visiting A & L Hotel today for Sunday nyama choma. We appreciate the support and the friends you came with. We welcome you to pass by again and again. I also thank the hundreds of guests who came today, since morning, for your support and I welcome you again and again,” he said.

Adding: “Today, just like the other Sundays, we ran out of mbuzi choma, despite adding more. Lillian and I are grateful to God that since the soft opening of A & L Hotel, we have been busy every single day of the week. We have listened to you and we are glad to offer you exemplary 5 Star service and amazing food in a wonderful environment. I encourage many other businesses to come and open in Machakos County. I have confidence in the economic growth of the area and assure you of a business-friendly atmosphere.”

Photos