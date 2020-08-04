The ever-hardworking musician Akothee is not resting on her laurels as she expedites the construction of her upcoming business venture.

Barely a month after she broke ground on the project dubbed Jumba Suites & Spa, the celebrity philanthropist has now laid the foundation stone for the enterprise.

Taking to social media Monday, Akothee shared pictures pouring what looks like the first wet concrete of the construction project,.

She captioned the photos: “LAYING OF FOUNDATION TODAY 💪💪💪💪

👉Shame is a social contract ⛽ whose standards am I living my life for? Never be ashamed of your hustle💪 No one will want to associate with you if they can’t benefit from you💪. Success is the only language spoken when you touch base with great people 💪#THEKINGQUEEN#SIBUORMADHAKO#THEPRESIDENTOFSINGLEMOTHERS. Inspired by ESTHER AKOTH KOKEYO.”

While breaking ground last month, the Akothee Safaris proprietor said the upcoming luxurious spa was a dream come true after a decade of manifestation.

“May The Lord bless the works of my hands. My dream comes true After 10 years of manifestation 🙏🏾. We started with prayers And my mom read for me The book of Proverbs: 31. We then prayed and work begun 🙏🏾 I thank God for my mom in my life 🙏🏾,” she wrote.

Check out the photos below.