Former Camp Mulla songbird Karun has released the visuals for her new track dubbed ‘True To Me’.

This track is the original soundtrack for the girlchild empowerment SKY Girls movement, a sistahood of teen girls from across Kenya.

“We are all about being true to ourselves and what we believe in. We are who we are, not who someone else thinks we should be. So when it comes to how we are with our friends, or what music we listen to, or what we wear, or how we look – we make choices that are true to us. After all we know what we like,” SKY notes on its website.

‘True To Me’ was written, recorded, and produced by Karun herself. It was co-produced by Cedo and Sichangi, and mixed and mastered by Dennis Papa­­.

This fresh and vibrant music video shot in Nairobi is the work of director Enos Olik.

Watch ‘True To Me’ below. Rating 10/10,