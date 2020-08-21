Kenyan hitmaker Arrow Bwoy has unleashed his highly anticipated collab featuring Otile Brown.

Dubbed ‘Niache Niende’, this song comes just three weeks after Arrow Bwoy released ‘The One’ featuring former Blue3 songbird, Uganda’s Jackie Chandiru.

‘Niache Niende’ is a melancholic break up song and the first track off Arrow Bwoy’s forthcoming album titled, ‘Reflection’.

It is produced by Vicky Pon Dis and directed by Sammy D and Jijo for True D Pictures.

Check it out below. Rating 10/10.