A woman who was captured on CCTV footage in the company of Kevin Omwenga before he was killed has recorded a statement with police.

The woman who is said to be of Tanzanian origin is among witnesses who have been probed over the fatal shooting of the 28-year-old businessman at his apartment in Kilimani area of Nairobi on the night of August 21.

CCTV footage captured the woman and the deceased making their way to his apartment on the seventh floor of Galana Suites on Galana Road.

According to sources for Citizen Digital, the woman told police that she was just getting to know Omwenga better.

Reportedly, the woman’s statement noted that she heard a loud blast shortly after the prime suspect, Robert Bodo Ouko, called Omwenga to the bedroom for a discussion she was not privy to.

Her statement corresponds with that of Omwenga’s brother who told detectives that he initially thought there was a gas explosion in the kitchen before Bodo walked out of Omwenga’s room looking confused.

Detectives will also be speaking to a man who was captured on CCTV, identified only as Jamal and believed to be of Arab descent, who is said to be Omwenga’s neighbour and best friend.

Investigators are seeking to establish details of a tour to Dubai he allegedly planned to take with Omwenga this week.