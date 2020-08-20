Murder suspect Joseph Irungu popularly known as Jowie has officially made his debut in music following the release of his highly anticipated single, ‘Nishikilie’.

Released on Wednesday, ‘Nishikilie’ is a worship song in which Jowie appears to ask God to save him from his tribulations. The song draws inspiration from Psalm 31:15, which states: “My times are in Thy hand; deliver me from the hand of my enemies and from them that persecute me.”

Jowie, who describes himself as a conscious music artiste signed under Safri Records, said he has been bitten by the music bug this year.

In his younger days, Jowie was a member of a band that entertained revelers in Naivasha and Nakuru towns, where he was born and brought up.

He was a founding member of Agape Church choir, Agape Stormers, where he served as a vocalist and an instrumentalist.

“Music is a talent that God blessed me with and I used it growing up at Agape Church where I was a choir coach and instrumentalist,” says Jowie.

“This year, the music bug bit again and I had to get in the booth and do something about it. Nishikilie shows how best I communicate with my God.”

Jowie released the song to high acclaim from a section of Kenyan internet users who have been waiting breathlessly since he announced he was taking a stab(puns intended) at music a few days ago.

In just 12 minutes after release, the song had been viewed over 400 times on YouTube. The number of views rose to 3800 in just under 2 hours.

From the comments, ‘Nishikilie’ also clearly pulled at viewers’ heartstrings as they appeared to forget that Jowie is still a prime suspect in the gruesome murder of Monica Kimani, whose mutilated body was found dumped in a bathtub with hands and legs tied, and throat slit.

One fan claimed: “I am crying right now…for the goodness of the Lord over you. I cried and prayed for Jowie. I cried for his parents. And this is what made me more emotional! Go Jowie! May God guide you. I am happy to see you smile. I frankly am.”

Another wrote: “All the best Jowi. I literally can not dare judge you, I am not clean either. I keep falling and standing up. One thing I know for sure is that, its safer being on the Lord’s side.”

A third netizen commented: “This one has brought me to tears knowing exactly what Jowi has been THRU. Indeed Jesus you are Faithful…”

“As you walk through the valley of the shadow of death you shall fear no evil…I swear I felt this jowie,” said another.

While one Santa Serah observed: “Cuteness reloaded.”

A sixth commenter said: “First and foremost, Jowie, you have an AMAZING voice!! Secondly, I wish you well in everything you do and I hope that this journey brings you the much needed peace of mind ❤️❤️❤️”

“I have never cried this much!! This song is deep! I am re-dedicating my life to Jesus today!!” declared another.

One YouTube user exclaimed: “Song of the millennium!!! Vocals, word, video, production!!! BLESS you for BLESSING us.”