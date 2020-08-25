A man reportedly took his own life on Monday after an argument with his mother at Mutinu village in Ndia Constituency, Kirinyaga County.

According to eyewitnesses as reported by Citizen Digital, the deceased, 44-year-old Peter Mwangi threw himself into a fish pond at a nearby farm and drowned.

Mwangi’s mother told police that she had confronted her son after she gave him over 10 kilogrammes of maize to sell but he used the money to get drunk on illicit alcohol.

After the confrontation, the woman said she was later informed that her son had killed himself.

“I had been feeding him since his wife disappeared from home after disagreements. Right now I’m taking care of his son,” his mother said.

Ndia Deputy Sub-county Deputy County Commissioner Moses Ivuto confirmed the incident saying the deceased’s body was moved to Kibugi Funeral Home awaiting postmortem.