A Kibera court heard how a city man demanded millions from his ex-girlfriend lest he leaks her naked pictures before she marries her new lover.

James Muchunu Maina allegedly demanded Sh35 million to delete her naked pictures from his phone.

According to a charge sheet, Mr Maina sent a text to the woman demanding the amount on July 10, contrary to section 299 of the penal code. The text shows Maina had initially demanded Sh20 million.

“(Sh) 20 million na io ni juu am fair, you want to become a wife who is clean? No add 15m more. I want (Sh) 35M. 35M for you to become his wife, a clean wife,” the text read.

Reports indicate that the two broke up in mid-2018 and Maina allegedly resorted to using pictures he had taken of the victim while asleep and naked to threaten her.

The accused had already sent a picture to the complainant to prove that he has her pictures while naked on his bed.

Appearing before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto, Maina was charged with demanding property with written threats.

He denied the charges and was freed on a Sh500,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of a similar amount.

The case will be heard from October 30.