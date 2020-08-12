Former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe has opened up for the first time about how her life has changed since she was charged with the murder of Monica Kimani alongside her then-fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie.

Speaking on her newly launched YouTube show, ‘The Hot Seat’, the former senior political reporter said she was at the peak of her career before everything came crashing down.

“I was at the peak of my career and then all of a sudden, life just happens. Getting into 2018 was an interesting year for me being one of the voices that could actually be heard and taken seriously in the political sphere. It was an interesting journey having risen like that and all of a sudden you feel like everything is falling into place and making so much sense until one day you have no idea what the world just decides to do. Like literally a standstill,” said Ms Maribe.

The journo noted that she could not go into much detail as the murder case is still in court but revealed that it ended her career.

“Have you ever felt like your world just stopped? You stop breathing. You stop understanding what is happening to you. It brought my journey as a journalist to a halt so unexpectedly. It is something I cannot go into details about because legally I’m not allowed to do that. But I hope it is a conversation we can have in the future,” said Maribe.

Adding: “What I have learnt from it as a woman is that life can just give you blows and it becomes extremely difficult to understand what has just happened.”

Maribe summarised her experience as a rollercoaster ride.

“Something that you love doing so much it’s… I don’t know. It has been a roller-coaster ride this past year. Just trying to take it all in, trying to smile when you know you can’t (deep sigh).

“But instead of allowing yourself to be down, you know what you do? Get back up and you take it by the horns,” she declared.