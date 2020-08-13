The former K24 TV news presenter Franklin Wambugu is now a Kiambu County employee, nearly 10 months after his unceremonious sack by the Mediamax-owned station.

According to reports, the former Swahili Managing Editor revealed on Monday that he has been appointed as the new chief officer in charge of Communications and Public Relations in Kiambu County.

“I am here to showcase what Kiambu County has to offer in terms of service delivery especially with it being the second-most populus county and attracts a lot of interest.

“I am not going there to reinvent the wheel. I am going to work with people who are very talented,” added Wambugu.

The journalist landed the job about two weeks ago, with the induction of the new appointees taking place last week.

The experienced media personality will be tasked with handling professional, administrative and operational matters relating to public communications in Kiambu County.

Other tasks include formulation, implementation and co-ordination of Information and Public Communication policies, programme strategies and design of appropriate programmes as well as advising on Information and Public Communications issues.

“I have worked in the media for close to 20 years. I will bring my experience from the media sector and will work together with the officers at the County,” said Wmabugu.

The journalist was among 160 Mediamax Network Limited employees who were dismissed in October 2019, in the first round of retrenchment by the media house.